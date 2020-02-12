PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and a tad humid. Our low is 69 in Philadelphia with some suburbs dipping into the mid 60s. Watch for some patchy fog with the easterly wind blowing from the ocean.
THURSDAY: A frontal system to our west enters western Pa., but never really reaches our area. We'll see more in the way of clouds than the last few days and it will remain slightly to moderately humid with dewpoints near the mid 60s. With the additional clouds temperatures will be kept down slightly more toward the mid 80s.
FRIDAY: A warm front rolls through Thursday night and then a weak cold front on Friday. This will first bring in oppressively humid air from the southwest giving us dewpoints in the low 70s from Friday right through Monday. It will also give us more clouds than sun to finish the week and increase the threat of a shower or t'storm during the day Friday. Highs in the upper 80s.
WEEKEND & BEYOND: The heat really builds starting Saturday with a high of 92. We then reach the mid 90s for Sunday and Monday. When you factor in the humidity here are the heat indices we are looking at for the weekend and beyond. Very likely Excessive Heat Warnings will be issued with lots of sunshine each day and only a chance of afternoon pop-up storms Tuesday.
SATURDAY: feels like upper 90s
SUNDAY: feels like 100
MONDAY: feels like low 100s
TUESDAY: feels like upper 90s
WEDNESDAY: The high temperature drops by a couple degrees, but not enough to make much of a difference. It's still another hot and humid day with a high of 92.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Surge in heat and humidity arrives this weekend
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News