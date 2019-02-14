WEATHER

AccuWeather: Surge of Warmth to End the Workweek

Adam Joseph with AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on February 14, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It was a mild Valentine's Day, with a high of 48 degrees and a mix of clouds and sunshine.

TONIGHT: Clouds gradually increase. The low dips to 38.

FRIDAY: Clouds give way to occasional sunny breaks. Winds are a bit gusty at times. An approaching cold front may also produce a few occasional sprinkles or light showers (certainly no wash out!). But the big story of the day will be the mild temperatures. Our high will reach 58, 14 degrees above average.

SATURDAY: Colder air returns as our passing front pushes off the coast. Look for mostly cloudy skies, a brisk wind and a high of 41. There's a chance for some light snow or rain, mainly south of Philadelphia as a system passing by to our south may be close enough to clip southern areas with some light snow or rain. If the storm's center shifts a bit father south, it's possible that we remain dry. Any precipitation remains light with very small accumulations where it manages to snow. The high drops to 39.

SUNDAY: This is another chilly day with a mix of clouds a sunshine. Some light snow showers are possible at night. The high hits 41.

MONDAY (PRESIDENT'S DAY): A lingering snow shower is possible in the morning, but overall, this is a dry, partly sunny day. The high hits 42.

TUESDAY: Clouds return and so does the chance for some rain or snow, although it's very likely that any precipitation holds off until night time. The high is 38.

WEDNESDAY: The morning could be slippery as morning rain and snow marches through the region. Where it snows, some accumulation is possible, perhaps a couple of inches by morning which could make for a slower than usual commute. Obviously, with so much time for this system to develop, details are hard to pin down. In general, however, this system looks a bit more potent than the features we see over the weekend. The afternoon likely sees drying and melting with a high around 39.

THURSDAY: This is a partly sunny, cool day with a high around 44.
