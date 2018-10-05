WEATHER

AccuWeather: Tale of Two Seasons This Weekend

Adam Joseph reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 4 p.m. on October 5, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Temperatures this afternoon were nearly twenty degrees cooler than yesterday. In, addition, the dewpoints dropped from the oppressive levels near 70 to very comfortable 50s. The two combined have made for a one day flip from summer-like warmth and humidity to more fall-like crisp air. Locations in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos broke into some sun as drier air worked down through the atmospheric column. Much of the I-95 corridor and areas to the south were stuck with lower level clouds. Even a shower or two has passed through Delaware and southern New Jersey.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies persist. Some fog may develop by dawn in some spots. The low is 60.

SATURDAY: The weekend starts off with abundant cloud cover as a flow in off the ocean moistens the atmosphere. There's also the chance for some spotty drizzle at times, mainly north and west of Philadelphia in higher elevations. Our high improves slightly to 73 (only a few degrees above average).

SUNDAY: We likely start the day off with low clouds, but we should break into a good deal of sunshine for the afternoon. A southerly component to the wind will return warmer air and higher humidity to the region as well. The high is 82. Cool drinks should be part of the plan at the late afternoon Eagles/Vikings game.

MONDAY (COLUMBUS DAY): The summer-like pattern hangs on. Look for a blend of clouds and sun, humid air and a high of 82. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible, mainly north and west of Philadelphia.

TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's still humid, but probably rain-free. The high is 82.

WEDNESDAY: It's warm and humid with another mix of clouds and sun and a high around 82.

THURSDAY: Autumnal weather remains elusive. Look for another warm and humid day. An approaching cold front will probably trigger a shower or thunderstorm, mainly at night. The high is still warm: 80.

FRIDAY: With our cold front passing through, expect rain at times. The high drops to 73.

