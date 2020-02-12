Weather

AccuWeather: Taste Of Fall

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 39-48.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 65.

MONDAY: Sunny and cool. High 66.

TUESDAY: Sun, few clouds. Turning a touch warmer during the afternoon. High 71. Fall officially arrives at 9:30 a.m..

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, beautiful. High 79.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warm. High 80.

FRIDAY: Clouds, some sun. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 76.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. High 75.

