AccuWeather: Taste Of Spring Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. SSW 5-10 mph. Lows 29-33.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Some rain is likely at night. High 60.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with a few showers around. High 60.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds, some sun. High 60.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, still mild. High 54.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. A few showers are possible during the afternoon. High 50.

SATURDAY: Windy and cooler. High 42.

SUNDAY: Milder with plenty of sunshine. High 52.
