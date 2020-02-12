AccuWeather: Taste Of Spring Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. SSW 5-10 mph. Lows 29-33.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Some rain is likely at night. High 60.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with a few showers around. High 60.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds, some sun. High 60.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, still mild. High 54.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. A few showers are possible during the afternoon. High 50.
SATURDAY: Windy and cooler. High 42.
SUNDAY: Milder with plenty of sunshine. High 52.
