AccuWeather: Temperatures Fall as Autumn Arrives

Adam Joseph with AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on September 21, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It was another mostly cloudy day with a seasonable high of 76.

TONIGHT: Its breezy and rather humid with mostly cloudy skies and the chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm, mainly west, after midnight. The low is 67.

SATURDAY: As we start the weekend high pressure to the north will push drier air into the region. Gone will be the dewpoints of the 70s and 60s and in will be the comfortable dewpoints of the mid to lower 50s. Sunshine will return from north to south with southern areas like Dover, Millville and Cape May potentially not seeing sunshine until fairly late in the day depending on how well south that front can push. The high hits 75. Autumn arrives at 9:54 p.m.

SUNDAY: After a rather chilly start to the morning, expect mostly cloudy skies and it's a lot cooler. A few showers are possible in the morning, with the best chance being south of the city. Hopefully, the Union and Eagles games will remain dry. But, morning tailgaters should bring the rain gear. The high is only 68.

MONDAY: It's another cool start with some suburbs in the 50s. Then, we'll have lots of clouds around and it's still cool. The high is 71.

TUESDAY: It's humid again and mostly cloudy with periods of rain. The high 72.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies persist and some more showers are likely during the afternoon. It's still humid. The high ticks back up to 80.

THURSDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and a cooler high of 75.

FRIDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine, with the slight change of a shower or thunderstorm. The high hits 74.

