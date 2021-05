AccuWeather: Temperatures Finally Climb Back to the 70s

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After a cool start to the day, the high in Philadelphia climbed to 72 degrees under mostly sunny skies.TONIGHT: Mainly clear and cool, with a low of 50.FRIDAY: We transition to more of a partly sunny sky cover. It's slightly warmer, with a high of 74.SATURDAY: We'll begin the weekend with a blend of clouds and sun. The high hits a seasonable 75.SUNDAY: We'll see increasing clouds with some afternoon showers. The high hits 71.MONDAY: Partly sunny skies are in store again with another spotty instability shower tossed in here and there. Our high hits 70.TUESDAY: Look for a good amount of sun mixing with some clouds and a high of 74.WEDNESDAY: It's another nice day. Look for partly sunny skies with a warmer high of 78.THURSDAY: Cloud mix with sunshine, with the chance of a spotty shower. The high hits 78.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app