AccuWeather: Temperatures Rebound Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 22-25.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High 47.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Some rain is likely at night. High 61.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with a few showers around. High 61.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and mild with some rain. High 66.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, still mild. High 55.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. A shower is possible. High 50.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain is possible. High 43.
