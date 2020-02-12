Weather

AccuWeather: Temperatures Rebound Sunday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 22-25.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High 47.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Some rain is likely at night. High 61.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with a few showers around. High 61.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and mild with some rain. High 66.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, still mild. High 55.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. A shower is possible. High 50.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain is possible. High 43.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
