AccuWeather: Temperatures Rebound Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 22-25.SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High 47.MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Some rain is likely at night. High 61.TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with a few showers around. High 61.WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and mild with some rain. High 66.THURSDAY: Partly sunny, still mild. High 55.FRIDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. A shower is possible. High 50.SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain is possible. High 43.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app