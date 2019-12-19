AccuWeather: Temperatures soon climb above normal

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Winds relax overnight and it will be clear and cold with lows ranging from 14 in the suburbs to 20 in center city.
FRIDAY: Highs will rebound to the mid 30s, the winds will be less, and wind chill will not be as big of an issue as it was today. Sunshine will once again dominate.
SATURDAY: A weak upper level disturbance moves through giving us a period of mid-high level clouds so not the brightest start to the weekend. Highs on Saturday still stuck in the mid 30s.
SUNDAY (ARRIVAL OF HANUKKAH): Look for a partly sunny end to the weekend with an improved high around 47.
MONDAY: This is mainly sunny day with a more pleasant afternoon high of 52, a few degrees above average.
TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny and quiet Christmas Eve with no precipitation expected. It's still relatively mild for December with a high of 50.
WEDNESDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Sun will mix with a few clouds, so it's a good looking holiday with temperatures still comfortable. High: 49.
THURSDAY: It stays partly sunny with a high of 47.
