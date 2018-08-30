AccuWeather: Temperatures tumble as we end the week

TONIGHT: Winds shift to the northeast then east-northeast off of the ocean. This will bring in a low cloud deck by morning, but remains dry overnight. Lows near 72.FRIDAY: Get ready for a shocking, yet refreshing change. Some of the models show some decent ripples of energy rolling through here during the day and these could trigger not just showers, but also some downpours at times. Definitely keep the umbrella handy. High temps will be held down into the upper 70s making for a dramatic change in temps over the last few days.SATURDAY: Unfortunately as we begin the weekend, this same type of pattern persists. High pressure in the Canadian maritimes pushing down an east-northeast wind off the ocean and a weak frontal boundary nearby. This means we are looking for a mostly cloudy day with a few more showers possible. Highs around the low 80s.SUNDAY: We start to ease that ocean influence and while we may deal with some clouds to start the day it does look to be a brighter afternoon. This will help boost temps into the mid 80s and with dewpoints around 70 it will definitely have a humid, summery feel. While very isolated there could be a pop-up t'storm.MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Labor Day itself is likely the best of the 3 day weekend. Partly sunny skies and temps reaching the upper 80s to 90. Very humid so it will feel closer to the mid 90s.TUESDAY: We're hot and humid with partly sunny skies and a high of 91. Another stray thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon.WEDNESDAY: It's still warm and humid with partly sunny skies, but for the first time in a while, we're removing the chance of any rain. The high is 91.THURSDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun, lingering humidity, but another dry day with a high of 90.