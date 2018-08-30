WEATHER

AccuWeather: Temperatures tumble as we end the week

EMBED </>More Videos

Adam Joseph with AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on August 30, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --

TONIGHT: Winds shift to the northeast then east-northeast off of the ocean. This will bring in a low cloud deck by morning, but remains dry overnight. Lows near 72.

FRIDAY: Get ready for a shocking, yet refreshing change. Some of the models show some decent ripples of energy rolling through here during the day and these could trigger not just showers, but also some downpours at times. Definitely keep the umbrella handy. High temps will be held down into the upper 70s making for a dramatic change in temps over the last few days.

SATURDAY: Unfortunately as we begin the weekend, this same type of pattern persists. High pressure in the Canadian maritimes pushing down an east-northeast wind off the ocean and a weak frontal boundary nearby. This means we are looking for a mostly cloudy day with a few more showers possible. Highs around the low 80s.

SUNDAY: We start to ease that ocean influence and while we may deal with some clouds to start the day it does look to be a brighter afternoon. This will help boost temps into the mid 80s and with dewpoints around 70 it will definitely have a humid, summery feel. While very isolated there could be a pop-up t'storm.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Labor Day itself is likely the best of the 3 day weekend. Partly sunny skies and temps reaching the upper 80s to 90. Very humid so it will feel closer to the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: We're hot and humid with partly sunny skies and a high of 91. Another stray thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: It's still warm and humid with partly sunny skies, but for the first time in a while, we're removing the chance of any rain. The high is 91.

THURSDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun, lingering humidity, but another dry day with a high of 90.

Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Deadliest, costliest hurricanes of the past 38 years
13 years later: Photos of Hurricane Katrina
Beating the heat in the city
Philly schools to dismiss early Tuesday and Wednesday due to heat
More Weather
Top Stories
Child dead, mother injured after both hit by truck in Center City
Police: Missing Langhorne, Pa. woman "at risk"
Suspect in murder of Ardmore model being held without bail
Arrest made in murder of Upper Darby High School student
Couple arrested after friend's body parts found in bags
Biden reflects on losing friend McCain, son Beau to same disease
Couple says strangers hijacked their hotel reservation, racked up huge bill
Car mangled after hitting tractor-trailer on Pa. Turnpike
Show More
Police: Bar customer pulled gun on female server in Tioga
Suspects pull knife, beat man during South Philly robbery
Pa. man admits cutting girlfriend's brake line to make crack pipe
Woman accused of posing as dentist for years without training
Snapchat video shows young children smoking, women arrested
More News