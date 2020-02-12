weather

AccuWeather: Temps in the 90s again; heat advisory in effect

AccuWeather: Hot and humid today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Meteorologist Karen Rogers says heat indices will climb up into the upper 90s this afternoon.

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect this afternoon for the I-95 corridor. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity levels may result in heat-related health issues, especially for the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid this afternoon. A stray thunderstorm is possible, especially north and west of the city. High 93.

TONIGHT: A stray evening thunderstorm is possible north and west. Otherwise, very warm and humid. Low 74.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds, very warm and humid. An afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 89.

WEDNESDAY: Very warm and humid with an afternoon thunderstorm. Heavy downpours are possible. High 89.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler, but still humid. A couple of showers and thunderstorms are possible. High 84.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A shower is possible. High 71.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower. High 74.

SUNDAY: Clouds, some sun. A shower is possible. High 80

