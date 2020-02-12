AccuWeather: Temps Plunge As Rain Arrives

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: The front that's spent days stalled just to our north is finally to our south and that's ushering in some marked changes. Look for plenty of clouds, scattered showers and much cooler air in place with a high only reaching 52.
MONDAY: We're in for somewhat of a rebound in temperatures with a southerly wind kicking in which bumps our high to about 66. it will be mostly cloudy with a few showers, especially in the morning.
TUESDAY: This is a mostly cloudy, cool day with a high of 59. A shower or two is possible, mainly in the morning.
WEDNESDAY: It's another mostly cloudy day with a chance for a morning shower. High: 62.
THURSDAY: A soaking rain brings the threat of flooding to the region. The high is just 61.
FRIDAY: Look for a mostly cloudy and chilly end to the work week with a high of only 55. A bit of additional rain is possible.
SATURDAY (HALLOWEEN): Finally clouds give way to abundant sunshine and it looks like a dry for trick or treaters. But this is also a chilly day with an afternoon high of just 56. Temperatures in the evening will dip into the low 50s. Remember to "fall back" when you got to bed Saturday night, as daylight saving time comes to an end.
