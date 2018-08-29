AccuWeather: The heat has peaked

TONIGHT: Not much relief after our heat advisory expires at 8pm. Stay stuffy overnight with lows near 78.THURSDAY: We are still expecting a high of 92 and heat indices in the upper 90s. Thursday will be day 4 of the heat wave. A cold front arrives in the afternoon, but it doesn't have a lot of support with it. So while we will see some scattered t'storms, we are not expecting an overly active afternoon/evening.FRIDAY: The front will be just to our south and winds will have switched around to the east-northeast. This will bring in a layer of low clouds and the threat of off and on showers throughout the day. Temps will be dramatically cooler with a high in the upper 70s, feeling almost 20 degrees cooler than Thursday.SATURDAY: We deal with lingering low level clouds and the threat of showers. We may see a few breaks of sunshine later in the day, but overall its mostly cloudy with a high in the low 80s. Definitely not a washout, but not a bright and sunny day to start the holiday weekend.SUNDAY: Clouds will mix with sun, an improvement in sky cover for sure, although it's still humid, a bit warmer and there's still the chance of a spotty thunderstorm here and there. However, like Saturday, most of the day looks dry. The high reaches 88.MONDAY (LABOR DAY): It turns hot and humid again. Expect partial sunshine and a chance for a spotty afternoon thunderstorm. Get set to sweat with a muggy high of 90.TUESDAY: We remain hot and tropically humid with partly sunny skies and a high of 91.