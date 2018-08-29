WEATHER

AccuWeather: The heat has peaked

EMBED </>More Videos

David Murphy with AccuWeather during Action News at noon on August 29, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --

TONIGHT: Not much relief after our heat advisory expires at 8pm. Stay stuffy overnight with lows near 78.

THURSDAY: We are still expecting a high of 92 and heat indices in the upper 90s. Thursday will be day 4 of the heat wave. A cold front arrives in the afternoon, but it doesn't have a lot of support with it. So while we will see some scattered t'storms, we are not expecting an overly active afternoon/evening.

FRIDAY: The front will be just to our south and winds will have switched around to the east-northeast. This will bring in a layer of low clouds and the threat of off and on showers throughout the day. Temps will be dramatically cooler with a high in the upper 70s, feeling almost 20 degrees cooler than Thursday.

SATURDAY: We deal with lingering low level clouds and the threat of showers. We may see a few breaks of sunshine later in the day, but overall its mostly cloudy with a high in the low 80s. Definitely not a washout, but not a bright and sunny day to start the holiday weekend.

SUNDAY: Clouds will mix with sun, an improvement in sky cover for sure, although it's still humid, a bit warmer and there's still the chance of a spotty thunderstorm here and there. However, like Saturday, most of the day looks dry. The high reaches 88.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): It turns hot and humid again. Expect partial sunshine and a chance for a spotty afternoon thunderstorm. Get set to sweat with a muggy high of 90.

TUESDAY: We remain hot and tropically humid with partly sunny skies and a high of 91.

Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Deadliest, costliest hurricanes of the past 38 years
13 years later: Photos of Hurricane Katrina
Beating the heat in the city
Philly schools to dismiss early Tuesday and Wednesday due to heat
More Weather
Top Stories
SEPTA train on fire at Glenside Station
Suspect arrested for model's murder in Ardmore, Pa.
Early dismissal for Philly students again Thursday
Fmr. Eagles LB Mychal Kendricks charged with insider trading
Homeless man suing couple over $400,000 GoFundMe campaign
Tractor-trailer crash in New Jersey blamed on road rage
Meek Mill surprises North Philly students with new backpacks
Pennsylvania prisons on lockdown after staffers sickened
Show More
Comcast: TV issues mostly resolved for Philly and south Jersey
Go-kart crash leaves woman dead in Cape May Co.
Arrest made in fatal stabbing at Center City SEPTA station
TV news crew nearly hit by car at Colorado crime scene
Teen found alive in basement year after seeing his dad killed
More News