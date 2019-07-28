AccuWeather: The Heat Is Back

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and sticky. Lows 69-73.
MONDAY: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. An isolated thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 93. Heat Index 98.
TUESDAY: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. A pop up thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 94. Heat Index 98.
WEDNESDAY: Sun to clouds. A thunderstorm is possible (60%). High 91. Heat Index 95.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and sticky. A shower or thunderstorm is possible (30%). High 87.
FRIDAY: Clouds and sun, humid. A shower or thunderstorm is possible (30%). High 85.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and humid. Showers and thunderstorms are possible (40%). High 87.
SUNDAY: Clouds and sun with a thunderstorm possible. High 88.
