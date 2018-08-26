AccuWeather: The Heat Returns

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Lows 68-71.MONDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 91. Heat Index 96.TUESDAY: Sunny, hot and humid. High 95. Heat Index 101.WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and steamy. High 95. Heat Index 103.THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun. It stays humid with a shower or thunderstorm in parts of the area. High 89. Heat Index 94.FRIDAY: Cloud, some sun. Turning less humid with a shower or two around. High 80.SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. High 80.SUNDAY: Humid, Clouds and sun. High 85.-----