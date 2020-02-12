AccuWeather: The Sun Returns Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: We'll see lots of sunshine today and a nice afternoon with temperatures a few degrees above average. High: 44.
WEDNESDAY: High pressure continues to bring bright conditions by midweek. We'll see mostly sunny skies and a milder high of 47.
THURSDAY: A weak disturbance could trigger a brief morning sprinkle. Otherwise, it says rather bright with sunshine mixing with some clouds. High: 49.
FRIDAY: Ahead of the next cold front we get a southwesterly flow and temperatures rise about 15 degrees above average. Clouds increase and it turns breezy during the afternoon with some rain, likely at night. High 55.
SATURDAY: After some morning rain or a snow shower, it turns mostly cloudy and much cooler. High 46.
SUNDAY: High pressure brings back the sunshine, but also the coldest temps of the week. It's mostly sunny with a high of just 40.
MONDAY: For MLK Day of Service you can expect dry and seasonable conditions. Expect partly sunny skies with a high of 39.
