PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Clouds that develop this afternoon will collapse overnight. Just some patchy clouds, light winds, and comfy temps. Watch for some patchy fog too. Lows near 54.
TUESDAY: We'll see plenty of sunshine once again with temperatures up around 80 ahead of a cold front. A shower or t'storm could develop in spots late in the day as the cold front moves through.
WEDNESDAY: Cooler air arrives with a wind shift to the northeast. This will bring more in the way of clouds and some drizzle at times. The sun will try to peek out. High 67.
THURSDAY: It's cloudy and very cool with more showers and some drizzle at times. The high is only 61.
FRIDAY: Will be the most active day as a cold front arrives. We will see some sun, but clouds will dominate. It will be warm and humid with numerous downpours and thunderstorms will develop. The high marches up to 77.
SATURDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds during the morning and afternoon. The high is a pleasant 72.
SUNDAY (MOTHER'S DAY): Another wet Sunday could be in the offing. A wave of low pressure will need watching from the south. The high is 68.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Toasty Tuesday before a chilly change arrives
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More