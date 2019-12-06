AccuWeather: Tracking Big Temperature Swings

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: We'll see mostly cloudy skies today as a clipper system passes by to our north. As the cold front associated with that system passes through late in the day, we could see a brief sprinkle or shower. With winds out of the southwest today, it is at least milder with a high of 52.
SATURDAY: Behind that front to start the weekend, high pressure from western Canada pushes into the Great Lakes giving us a northwest breeze and highs only around 40. At least it will be sunny, but very chilly if you plan to be putting up Christmas decorations.
SUNDAY: Temps overnight Saturday dip to the low to mid 20s, so it's a cold start to Sunday, but temps rebound in the afternoon as that area of high pressure is exiting off the New England coast and winds turn more southerly again. High clouds will increase giving us a milky look to the sky with temperatures rising toward seasonable levels of 47.
MONDAY: A miserable Monday sets in with a soaking rain. At least we'll have a milder high of 58, but far from fun for the Eagles to play in or fans to sit in.
TUESDAY: Waking up on Tuesday temperatures will still be in the low 50s. We'll have mostly cloudy skies with the chance of more rain. The high hits 60!
WEDNESDAY: Its turns brisk and much colder. It's bright with partly sunny skies, but a high of only 40.
THURSDAY: It's partly sunny and even colder with a high of just 35.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News