AccuWeather: Tracking more snow Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The high in Philadelphia soared to a mild high of 51. That's seven degrees above average. Use caution tonight, any untreated roads wet from today's snowmelt will freeze.
TONIGHT: We have mainly clear skies, but a brisk northwest wind will return cold air to the region with our overnight low plunging to around 23. Black ice is a concern.
WEDNESDAY: We get a break from any precipitation and we should see a good deal of sunshine mixing with occasional clouds. Unfortunately, we'll be needing that heavy winter coat with our high only reaching 33. A brisk breeze will make it feel a bit colder.
THURSDAY: Light snow pushes in early in the morning. The snow will intensify mid morning into the afternoon, with snow rates at more than an inch an hour at times. During the late afternoon/evening, sleet and freezing rain begin to mix in from the southeast and heads up toward I-95 corridor. A period of plain rain is only expected in far southeast locations of New Jersey.
Snowfall: 3-6" for the heart of the Delaware Valley and along I-95. 6-9" for the Pa. Turnpike on northwest. 1"-3" For areas of central Delaware like Dover over to Millville and Hammonton on eastward toward Manahawkin and all areas SE of there.
No matter what, it's a cold day with a high around 32.
FRIDAY: A morning mix is possible. Then, clouds will break for some sun. It's breezy and milder with a high of 38.
SATURDAY: Colder air rifles back into the region again. Look for a sunny, but brisk day with a high of just 34.
SUNDAY: We remain dry for the second half of the weekend, but it's still on the cold side. Look for partly sunny skies and a high of 36.
MONDAY: Another round of snow or rain is possible. Otherwise, it's a mostly cloudy start to the work week with a high of 41.
TUESDAY: Look for a partly sunny, seasonable afternoon with a high of 44.
