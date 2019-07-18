AccuWeather: Tracking Scattered Storms Today

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING FOR DELAWARE VALLEY: This means life-threatening heat and humidity will be with us Friday through the weekend. Heat index will be between 100 and 115 each afternoon with nighttime lows not dropping much below 80.

The worst days will be Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Some record highs could be set.

Cool drinks, air conditioning and other common sense steps will be essential. Children, seniors and pets will be especially susceptible to problems. But everyone needs to take it easy in this heat.

THURSDAY: This is actually the "coolest" day of this extended stretch. This is due to more in the way of clouds than sun and scattered storms, especially this afternoon/evening. Humidity levels will remain oppressive and even with temperatures topping out around 89 or 90 the heat index will still be close to 100.

FRIDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: This is the peak of the heat. We are now forecasting a high of 97 on Friday, 100 on Saturday, and 99 on Sunday. The 100 on Saturday would be a record high and the first century mark for Philadelphia since July of 2012. Heat indices up near 110 these days, even 115 on Saturday. All 3 will pose a danger to anyone without air conditioning. If you only have a fan to keep you cool in your home, keep it running WITH the windows open. You want to circulate the air, not trap it in.

MONDAY: It's humid, but some gusty storms end the heat. We'll have a high of 88.

TUESDAY: We finally get relief and it feels refreshing with low humidity, a good amount of sun and a high of just 84. There is a slight chance for a shower/thunderstorm.

WEDNESDAY: It's nice and sunny with comfortable humidity and a high of 83.

