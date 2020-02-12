weather

AccuWeather: Tracking Some Weekend Showers

By
EMBED <>More Videos

AccuWeather: Another beauty of a day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: We transition to more of a partly sunny sky cover. It's slightly warmer, with a high of 74.

SATURDAY: We'll begin the weekend at least partly sunny skies. While we can't rule out a spotty shower, it's more than likely dry with a mild high of 75.

SUNDAY: We'll see increasing clouds with scattered afternoon showers. The high dips to 71.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies are in store again with another spotty instability shower tossed in here and there. Our high hits 70.

TUESDAY: Look for a good amount of sun mixing with some clouds and a high of 74.

WEDNESDAY: It's another nice day and it turns warmer. Look for partly sunny skies with a high of 78.

THURSDAY: Cloud mix with sunshine, with the chance of a spotty shower. The high hits 78.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
Warm weather brings out gardeners in Delaware County
Our America: Climate of Hope
How the jar method can help preserve your food and also save you money
How climate change is reshaping communities
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed in crash on Schuylkill Expressway
Teen dead, another wounded after shooting near playground
Detours on Kelly Drive due to Stotesbury Regatta
Boy, 3, found safe after suspect steals car in North Philly
What does the CDC's new mask guidance mean for schools?
Stores reviewing mask policies after new CDC guidance
Kobe's high school coach ahead of HOF induction: 'This is his pinnacle moment'
Show More
Top 6: Beer gardens in Philadelphia
'High School Musical' series cast says season 2 takes things to the next level
Heat stay No. 5 in the East, roll past 76ers 106-94
Pa. will follow CDC's mask guidance for fully vaccinated residents
Philly health official forced to resign over MOVE cremations
More TOP STORIES News