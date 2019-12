AccuWeather: Tranquil and Mild Pattern Through Christmas

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: It's clear and cold with a low of 22 in Philadelphia. Suburbs drop into the teens.SATURDAY: A weak upper level disturbance moves through giving us a period of mid-high level clouds so not the brightest start to the weekend. Highs on Saturday hit 37.SUNDAY (ARRIVAL OF HANUKKAH): Look for a partly sunny end to the weekend with an improved high around 47.MONDAY: This is mainly sunny day with a more pleasant afternoon high of 52, nine degrees above average.TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny and quiet Christmas Eve with no precipitation expected. It's still relatively mild for December with a high of 52.WEDNESDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Sun will mix with some clouds, so it's a good looking holiday with temperatures still comfortable. High: 50.THURSDAY: It stays partly sunny with a high of 45. We could see a shower.FRIDAY: Variable clouds with the chance of a shower. The high hits 44.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app