AccuWeather: Tropical, flooding downpours for Friday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: An early isolated downpour or storm near the Lehigh Valley. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for areas near Berks and Lehigh Counties this evening. Some areas have picked up an inch or two already today. The rest of us it is quiet, warm, and muggy. Lows in the 70s.
THURSDAY: As we head into tomorrow the heat and humidity will continue with low pressure lifting northward just off the North Carolina coastline. Sun will mix with clouds and it will be our best chance of a dry day although a pop-up can't be ruled out completely. Highs will reach the low 90s with heat indices in the mid 90s. Dewpoints will remain oppressive right around the 70 degree mark.
FRIDAY: We are now alerting Friday as the coastal low that emerges off the Carolinas will likely be named Tropical Storm Fay at some point on Thursday. This system will then track along the coastline and right over our area bringing heavy downpours through the day on Friday. The exact timing of this is not yet set. It could be more of a morning to early afternoon time frame or hold off until afternoon to early evening. Regardless, the area will see 2" to 4" of rain and the threat of flash flooding. Dewpoints will rise into the mid 70s with precipitable water values up to 2.3". This is about as moisture loaded as the atmosphere ever gets here in our region and there is likely to be flash flooding in some locations that are hardest hit. There will also be a strong wind setting up out of the east along the coast and beach communities will see wind gusts in the 40-50mph range for a time on Friday. This will lead to some flooding at high tide as the water is pushed into the shoreline as well as the risk for dangerous rip currents. Winds will not be an issue inland. The one good thing is that temperatures will be held down to near 80 with all of the activity and the rain is needed for parts of our area.
SATURDAY: The weekend is hot and humid. We'll see some sunshine mixing with the clouds Saturday with a few showers or thunderstorms around. High 91.
SUNDAY: It turns even hotter with partly sunny skies with only a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorms. High: 93.
MONDAY: It's partly sunny and not as humid. The high looks to hit 94.
TUESDAY: Clouds and sun, with a high of 91. So our second heat wave of the year continues.
