AccuWeather: Tropical Humidity On the Way

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Low Clouds and fog give way to a mix of clouds and sunshine and a relatively warm high of 83.TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy with areas of late fog and drizzle. The low drops to 66.THURSDAY: The remnants of tropical depression Bertha lift north into West Virginia. This pulls very humid air into our region. Dewpoints will rise to the upper 60s to near 70, with more clouds than sunshine and a few spotty showers. The high is 78.FRIDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies, warm air and oppressive humidity. Any showers or thunderstorms that form as a cold front approaches at night, could bring more drenching downpours. The high creeps up to 86.SATURDAY: It will be a damp start on Saturday morning with clouds and a few lingering showers. The day will transition to lower humidity and more sunshine. The high reaches 82.SUNDAY: Drier air returns to the region, humidity is much lower and we get a nice, pleasant afternoon with a high of 74.MONDAY: It's mostly sunny with a relatively cool high of just 70.TUESDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds with a late day shower possible. The high is 73.WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds, with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm. The high climbs to 77.