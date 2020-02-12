AccuWeather: Tropical Storm and Flood Watches In Effect, Isaias Headed Here

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A TROPICAL STORM WATCH storm watch is in effect for New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania counties near the Delaware River from this evening through Tuesday evening. Flooding rainfall and gusty winds are expected as Tropical Storm Isaias passes over the region.
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect tonight and tomorrow because of heavy tropical rains totaling 2-4".
Ahead of Isaias' arrival, it's warm and muggy today with a morning shower or thunderstorm possible, followed by another round of storms later today and tonight. In between, look for partly sunny skies. The high is 89. At the Shore, the high is 84. There's a moderate risk of rip currents in the ocean.
TONIGHT: Drenching showers and thunderstorms are possible as Tropical Storm Isaias draws closer. It remains warm and muggy with a low of 74.
TUESDAY: Spotty showers and storms are possible in the morning. The bulk of the day's rain will be centered from the late morning hours through late afternoon as Tropical Storm Isaias moves through the center of the region. 2-4" of rain is possible along with potential flash flooding. The afternoon will also be windy with gusts between 40 and 50 mph and perhaps a bit higher. The high is 78.
WEDNESDAY: The storm is gone and we get a nice, partly sunny day with a warm high of 86.
THURSDAY: This is another partly sunny day with a small chance for a late day or evening thunderstorm. The high is 84.
FRIDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's warm and humid with a high of 87. Another spotty afternoon thunderstorm is possible.
SATURDAY: It's a very warm and sticky start to the weekend. Look for a mix of clouds and sun with a thunderstorm in a few spots. The high ticks up to 89.
SUNDAY: Look for a partly sunny and humid day with another thunderstorm around. The high is 88.
MONDAY: It's still warm and sticky with a high of 88 and another spotty storm.
