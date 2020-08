AccuWeather: Tropical Storm Warning and Watches In Effect, Isaias Headed Here

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Meteorologist David Murphy says some evening downpours are likely. The bulk of the rain and high winds from Isaias occur on Tuesday. Flash flooding is possible.A TROPICAL STORM WARNING is in effect for coastal counties in New Jersey and Delaware with a TROPICAL STORM WATCH in counties near the Delaware River from this evening through Tuesday evening. Flooding rainfall and gusty winds are expected as Tropical Storm Isaias passes over the region.A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect tonight and tomorrow across the entire region because of heavy tropical rains totaling 2-4".Ahead of Isaias' arrival, it's warm and muggy today with partly sunny skies and some thunderstorms possible late in the day and tonight. The high is 89. At the Shore, 84. There's a moderate risk of rip currents in the ocean.TONIGHT: Drenching showers and thunderstorms are possible as Tropical Storm Isaias draws closer. It remains warm and muggy with a low of 74.TUESDAY: Spotty showers and storms are possible in the morning. The bulk of the day's rain will be centered from the late morning hours through late afternoon as Tropical Storm Isaias moves through the center of the region. Two to four inches of rain is possible along with potential flash flooding.The afternoon will also be windy with gusts between 40 and 50 mph and perhaps a bit higher, strong enough to bring down some trees and blow unprotected objects into roads. The high is 78.At the Shore, a two-foot storm surge and lunar high tide will combine with heavy rain and wind to cause coastal flooding. Some minor beach erosion is possible, as well as minor to moderate property damage to homes, boat docks and boardwalks.WEDNESDAY: The storm is gone and we get a nice, partly sunny day with a warm high of 86.THURSDAY: This is another partly sunny day with a small chance for a late day or evening thunderstorm. The high is 84.FRIDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's warm and humid with a high of 87. Another spotty afternoon thunderstorm is possible.SATURDAY: It's a very warm and sticky start to the weekend. Look for a mix of clouds and sun with a thunderstorm in a few spots. The high ticks up to 89.SUNDAY: Look for a partly sunny and humid day with another thunderstorm around. The high is 88.MONDAY: It's still warm and sticky with a high of 88 and another spotty storm.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app