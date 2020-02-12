Weather

AccuWeather: Tropical Storm Watch issued for portions of Pa., N.J. and Del. ahead of Isaias

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: An isolated thunderstorm around early this evening; otherwise it will remain warm and muggy. The low will dip down to 75 in the city.

Watching the Tropics: Tropical Storm Isaias remains a threat for Florida and the southeastern U.S. and it's still on course to make that right hand turn. The track has shifted westward a little bit now and it looks like it's going to run right over top of the Garden State by Tuesday afternoon. This means we have the potential to see very heavy rain. The latest projections keep it in the two to four inch range with isolated heavier amounts up to six inches. Flooding concerns will be Tuesday into Tuesday night, along with windy conditions at the Jersey Shore.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds, humid. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon as Isaias travels up the east coast. High 88.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and very humid with periods of heavy rain from Tropical Storm Isaias. Flash flooding is a concern. Rainfall amount of 2-4" likely. It will be windy down at the shore with gusts up to 50 mph. High 76.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. High 86.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and a little less humid. A thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 85.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. A spotty afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 88.

SATURDAY: Clouds, some sun. High 88.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a thunderstorm possible. High of 88.
