AccuWeather: T'Storm Tonight

TONIGHT: A heavy evening thunderstorm is likely. Otherwise partly cloudy, warm and very humid with some patchy fog. Lows 70-75.
SUNDAY: This is still a very warm day, but probably not quite as humid. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible, but the majority of the day is dry and growing somewhat more comfortable. High 87.
MONDAY: Change is in the air! Look for a mostly sunny and pleasant day with much lower humidity and a high around 86.
TUESDAY: It's another great summer day with mostly sunny skies and a warm high around 88.
WEDNESDAY: Sun mixes with occasional clouds and we see a hot high around 90. A shower or spotty storm can't be ruled out at night.
THURSDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. Humidity increases. A late day thunderstorm is possible. High 88.
FRIDAY: This looks like a warm and muggy end to the work week. Look for hazy sunshine and a high around 86. A thunderstorm can't be ruled out.
SATURDAY: Sunny and Less Humid. High 87.
