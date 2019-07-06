Weather

AccuWeather: T'Storm Tonight

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
EMBED More News Videos

Melissa Magee reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 6 p.m. on July 6, 2019.



TONIGHT: A heavy evening thunderstorm is likely. Otherwise partly cloudy, warm and very humid with some patchy fog. Lows 70-75.

SUNDAY: This is still a very warm day, but probably not quite as humid. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible, but the majority of the day is dry and growing somewhat more comfortable. High 87.
MONDAY: Change is in the air! Look for a mostly sunny and pleasant day with much lower humidity and a high around 86.

TUESDAY: It's another great summer day with mostly sunny skies and a warm high around 88.

WEDNESDAY: Sun mixes with occasional clouds and we see a hot high around 90. A shower or spotty storm can't be ruled out at night.

THURSDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. Humidity increases. A late day thunderstorm is possible. High 88.

FRIDAY: This looks like a warm and muggy end to the work week. Look for hazy sunshine and a high around 86. A thunderstorm can't be ruled out.

SATURDAY: Sunny and Less Humid. High 87.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nat'l Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Mt. Laurel
Car, building damaged after tornado touches down in Mt. Laurel
The Cove beach in Brigantine reopens after bomb threat
23 injured, 2 seriously, in shopping plaza explosion
Teens take over South Street, looting Walgreens Pharmacy
7.1 earthquake rattles SoCal 1 day after magnitude 6.4
VIDEO: Disneyland ride stopped after 7.1 earthquake rattles SoCal
Show More
Son of Philadelphia sheriff wounded in double shooting
Bicyclist struck and killed in Wilmington, Delaware
Landlord allegedly punches tenant, wraps bungee cord around neck
MLB suspends Odubel Herrera of the Phillies for 85 games
Mom of 2-year-old killed by robbers recalls his final moments
More TOP STORIES News