AccuWeather: Turning clear tonight, cooler Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: A northwest breeze develops and cooler air arrives. We'll be in the mid-60s by the time the Phillies game starts at 7pm and by dawn, we will have dropped all the way down to 49.

THURSDAY: This is a breezy and cool day, but good-looking. We'll have partly sunny skies with an afternoon high of 65.

FRIDAY: Clouds build back into the region and we have a chance of some afternoon rain. It's also a tad cooler with a high of 64.

SATURDAY: We're in for a breezy start to the weekend with a mix of clouds and sun and a chance for a few showers. The high is still cool: 61.

SUNDAY (MOTHER'S DAY): A stalled front likely produces another mostly cloudy day with some afternoon rain and another cool high around 61.

MONDAY: Clouds will mix with some occasional sun. Another spotty shower can't be ruled out. The high improves to 67.

TUESDAY: Finally, we're in for a completely rain-free day with partly sunny skies and another nice high around 67.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A very spotty shower may pop up here and there, but most areas remain dry. The high is 66.

