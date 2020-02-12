Weather

AccuWeather: Turning Clear, Very Comfortable Tonight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: Clouds will gather during the morning with some showers passing through during the midday and early afternoon. Some late day sun is possible. The high is 82. At the Shore, showers and a couple thunderstorms are possible. It may take a little longer for things to dry out near the coast, perhaps staying damp into late afternoon. The high is 80.

TONIGHT: Skies clear and it's cool and comfortable with a low of 64 in Philadelphia and some suburbs dipping into the 50s

THURSDAY: This may be the nicest, most comfortable day of the summer! High pressure delivers a good deal of sunshine and dewpoints plunge into the 50s, meaning it won't feel humid at all. The high stops at 82, a tad below average.

FRIDAY: That high will be pushing offshore and more of a southerly wind will take over bringing a slight return of humidity. We'll see a mix of clouds and sun with a late day or evening shower possible. The high is 84.

SATURDAY: Look for a hazy sky, growing humidity, and a shower or thunderstorm around during the afternoon. The high warms to 86.

SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's still warm and humid and there's another chance of a spotty afternoon storm. The high ticks up to 87.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, humid conditions hang on. Another thunderstorm is possible. The high gets up to about 89.

TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies, another spotty thunderstorm and a sticky high around 88.

WEDNESDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds. We get a nice high around 86.

