AccuWeather: Turning Cloudy With A Shower Chance

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- FRIDAY: We'll see lots of clouds today and a few spotty showers. It's about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday, but temperatures are where they should be today. So, it's a reality check. High: 63

SATURDAY: After an early morning shower, we'll see clouds and some sun with an isolated shower possible. The high reaches 70. Rain arrives overnight.

SUNDAY: Low pressure from the west heads toward us, with a warm front coming through in the morning with a period of rain. This looks like around 1/2" of rainfall and ends by mid morning. Some sunshine then returns for the middle part of the day and, with dewpoints up near 60, it will feel noticeably humid. A cold front approaching in the late afternoon, early evening evening could be enough to trigger a few thunderstorms. It's warm, with a high of 76.

MONDAY: An early shower is possible, but in general, this is a day of recovery as our latest rainmaker pulls away from the region. Look for mostly cloudy skies with a much cooler high of 66.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies are in store again. Our high hits 66.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with occasional sun. A couple showers are possible, but most of the day looks dry. The high is 65.

THURSDAY: Variable clouds with the chance of a shower. The high drops to 61.

