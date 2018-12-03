AccuWeather: Turning Colder

TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies with a continued breeze for the Eagles game. Temperatures will slip into the low 40s by the fourth quarter with wind chills in the 30's. Our overnight low plunging all the way down to a cold 37.TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, brisk and cold. High 43. Wind chills in the 30's.WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cold. Perhaps a few flurries in the Poconos. High 39.THURSDAY: Increasing clouds, cold. High 42. A clipper system rolls through at night with some possible flurries.FRIDAY: Partly sunny, brisk and colder. High 39.SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 36.SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. We're watching a coastal storm brewing to our south. As of now, the computer models favor it heading out to sea, but this needs to be watched closely. If it comes up the coast snow will develop during the afternoon. High 38.MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. We continue to watch the coast. High 38.------