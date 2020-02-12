Weather

AccuWeather: Turning Cooler Today

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Meteorologist Chris Sowers says a few showers are likely late tonight, otherwise, most of the weekend is dry.

SATURDAY: Sunshine gives way to high clouds, turning the sky milky white. It remains breezy with a 10-15 mph wind and gusts as high as 20 mph, especially in the morning. High 57.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few showers are likely after midnight. Wet flakes may mix in at times north and west of the city. Lows 35-40.

SUNDAY: Early morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine. High 54.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds, chilly. High 51.

TUESDAY (ST. PATRICK'S DAY): Mostly cloudy and milder with a couple of showers around, especially in the morning. High 60.

WEDNESDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's a nice day with a high of 55.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers around. SPRING ARRIVES at 11:50 p.m..

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer. Slight chance of a shower. High 65.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State effort to halt coronavirus in Montco expands to Delco
All K-12 schools in Pennsylvania shut down for 2 weeks
Coronavirus NJ: 21 new cases of COVID-19; state total now at 50
Philadelphia police SWAT officer shot, killed while serving warrant
NJ parents, students prep for schools to shut down
Stocking up for coronavirus: What you need, don't need
Trump declares emergency, world steps up fight against virus
Show More
Houses of worship turn to streaming due to COVID-19
Philadelphia schools among those closed due to COVID-19
Latest numbers and updates on coronavirus in Delaware Valley
How government's coronavirus testing website, process will work
Delaware public schools to close amid COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News