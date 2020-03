AccuWeather: Turning Cooler Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Meteorologist Chris Sowers says a few showers are likely late tonight, otherwise, most of the weekend is dry.SATURDAY: Sunshine gives way to high clouds, turning the sky milky white. It remains breezy with a 10-15 mph wind and gusts as high as 20 mph, especially in the morning. High 57.TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few showers are likely after midnight. Wet flakes may mix in at times north and west of the city. Lows 35-40.SUNDAY: Early morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine. High 54.MONDAY: Increasing clouds, chilly. High 51.TUESDAY (ST. PATRICK'S DAY): Mostly cloudy and milder with a couple of showers around, especially in the morning. High 60.WEDNESDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's a nice day with a high of 55.THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers around. SPRING ARRIVES at 11:50 p.m..FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer. Slight chance of a shower. High 65.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app