AccuWeather: Turning drier and warmer this week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was another wet and chilly day across the Delaware Valley with temperatures in the 50s. We have some improvements in store for Memorial Day if you were looking to do any activities outdoors.
TONIGHT: There will still be some showers and steadier pockets of rain this evening. Moisture should beginning lifting north with mainly cloudy conditions overnight, low near 47.
MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): Early morning clouds will give way to some sunshine during the day. Turning milder and breezy, high 72.
TUESDAY: A beautiful day with a blend of sun and clouds, high 77.
WEDNESDAY: Sunshine starts the day with some clouds increasing later. We'll have to watch for some late day showers high 79.
THURSDAY: The humidity increases as temperatures get warmer. Expect a rather cloudy day with a few showers and thunderstorm, high 80.
FRIDAY: Another humid and warm day with the chance of a thunderstorm, high 82.
SATURDAY & SUNDAY: At this point it looks like the mild pattern continues along with the humidity. Temperatures look to be near the mid 80s.
