Weather

AccuWeather: Turning Hot, Humid This Week

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Look for a moonlit, comfortable night with evening temperatures sliding out of the 80s into the 70s. The overnight low is 69 in Philadelphia with some suburbs dipping into the low 60s.

TUESDAY: We'll have partly sunny skies with rising humidity and a hotter high of 92.

WEDNESDAY: This is a hot and humid day with a high of 93. An afternoon and evening shower or thunderstorm is possible.

THURSDAY: We'll see variable cloudiness with high humidity and a high near 90. The remnants of Barry will be in the vicinity and some moisture related to that system could bring some occasional tropical downpours.

FRIDAY: High heat and very uncomfortable humidity combine for the most difficult and potentially dangerous conditions of the season, so far. Look for sun and clouds, a high of 97 and a heat index value between 105 and 110. A Heat Advisory may be issued.

SATURDAY: It's another day of potentially dangerous heat and humidity with another Heat Advisory possible. Look for blazing sunshine. The high is 99. The Heat Index is between 105 and 110.

SUNDAY: It's still hot and humid, but not quite as oppressive. The high is 97. A thunderstorm is possible.

MONDAY: We're still hot and humid with a high of 94. Another thunderstorm can't be ruled out.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Noose found hanging at Home Depot in Wilmington
Bernie Sanders holds rally against Hahnemann closure
11 people decontaminated in Ridley Twp. hazmat situation
Sixers sign Ben Simmons to 5-year contract extension
Multiple injuries after Lucky Lady Casino roof collapses in Gardena
Police: Man enters stranger's house, wakes woman for help after shooting
Tackling Philadelphia's litter problem
Show More
Witness: Car crash may have led to fatal Kensington shooting
Suspects wanted for stealing donation jar for CHOP
Bensalem woman accused of biting officer's leg during DUI arrest
Sentencing for woman involved GoFundMe scam postponed
Remains found believed to be 'Seinfeld' actor Charles Levin
More TOP STORIES News