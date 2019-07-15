AccuWeather: Turning Hot, Humid This Week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Look for a moonlit, comfortable night with evening temperatures sliding out of the 80s into the 70s. The overnight low is 69 in Philadelphia with some suburbs dipping into the low 60s.
TUESDAY: We'll have partly sunny skies with rising humidity and a hotter high of 92.
WEDNESDAY: This is a hot and humid day with a high of 93. An afternoon and evening shower or thunderstorm is possible.
THURSDAY: We'll see variable cloudiness with high humidity and a high near 90. The remnants of Barry will be in the vicinity and some moisture related to that system could bring some occasional tropical downpours.
FRIDAY: High heat and very uncomfortable humidity combine for the most difficult and potentially dangerous conditions of the season, so far. Look for sun and clouds, a high of 97 and a heat index value between 105 and 110. A Heat Advisory may be issued.
SATURDAY: It's another day of potentially dangerous heat and humidity with another Heat Advisory possible. Look for blazing sunshine. The high is 99. The Heat Index is between 105 and 110.
SUNDAY: It's still hot and humid, but not quite as oppressive. The high is 97. A thunderstorm is possible.
MONDAY: We're still hot and humid with a high of 94. Another thunderstorm can't be ruled out.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News