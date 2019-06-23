AccuWeather: Turning Humid Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Clear and comfortable. Lows 58-66.
MONDAY: Sun and clouds. Turning warmer and more humid with a spotty late day thunderstorm. High 85.
TUESDAY: Some sun, humid. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms likely. High 88.
WEDNESDAY: A lingering morning shower is possible. Otherwise, turning less humid. High 89.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High 91.
FRIDAY: Sunny, hot and humid. High 91.
SATURDAY: Sunny, hot and humid. Thunderstorm possible. High: 92.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Not as warm. Thunderstorm possible. High 83
