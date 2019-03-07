AccuWeather: Turning Less Harsh

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --THURSDAY High pressure tries to move in, but with lots of cold air above the surface we'll see early sunshine giving way to instability clouds bubbling up once again. We could also see a flurry or two north of the city. High temps will moderate slightly to 36.FRIDAY: Clouds will roll in and an area of low pressure will spread moisture just far enough north that our area gets clipped by a period of light snow in the afternoon. This will happen between 3pm and 10pm. With temperatures topping out at 38 degrees, this will be one of those snows where it coats grass and cars, but won't stick to the roads. Expecting a general coating to 1" on grassy surfaces with this except for far southern areas like Dover, Millville, Cape May where this will be a primarily rain or mix of rain and snow event. The biggest issue for the evening commute will be the reduced visibility from the snow falling. High 38.SATURDAY: It's dry and not quite as cold with mostly sunny skies. Rain arrives late at night and may start as a wintry mix. High 48.SUNDAY: Our wet weekend trend continues! It's breezy with a soaking rain, especially early in the day. High 59.MONDAY: This looks like a great day for March. It's partly sunny with a mild high of 53.TUESDAY: Expect mostly sunny skies and it's a bit cooler, with a high of 46.WEDNESDAY: It's another rather nice day with mostly sunny skies and a high of 48.--------------------