AccuWeather: Turning Milder, Less Wind

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. Winds SW 5-15 mph. High 59.TONIGHT: Mostly clear, not as cold. Winds SW 5-10 mph. Lows 35-41.MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. High 70.TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild. A few showers are possible during the afternoon. High 65.WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds, mild. Some rain is possible at night. High 61.THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, nice. High 60.FRIDAY: Partly sunny and mild. High 63.SATURDAY: Partly sunny, nice. High 54.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app