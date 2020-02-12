Weather

AccuWeather: Turning Milder, Less Wind

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. Winds SW 5-15 mph. High 59.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, not as cold. Winds SW 5-10 mph. Lows 35-41.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. High 70.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild. A few showers are possible during the afternoon. High 65.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds, mild. Some rain is possible at night. High 61.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, nice. High 60.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and mild. High 63.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, nice. High 54.

