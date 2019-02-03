AccuWeather: Turning Milder

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 48.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold with patchy fog developing. Slick spots are likely after midnight. Lows 27-30.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High 53.
TUESDAY: Sun and clouds, warm. High 62.
WEDNESDAY: Becoming cloudy and cooler. High 45. A light wintry mix is possible at night.
THURSDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. High 48.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and very mild again with some rain. High 60.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, colder. High 36.
--------------------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps