AccuWeather: Turning Milder

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 48.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold with patchy fog developing. Slick spots are likely after midnight. Lows 27-30.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High 53.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds, warm. High 62.

WEDNESDAY: Becoming cloudy and cooler. High 45. A light wintry mix is possible at night.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. High 48.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and very mild again with some rain. High 60.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, colder. High 36.
