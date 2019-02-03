AccuWeather: Turning Milder

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 48.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold with patchy fog developing. Slick spots are likely after midnight. Lows 27-30.MONDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High 53.TUESDAY: Sun and clouds, warm. High 62.WEDNESDAY: Becoming cloudy and cooler. High 45. A light wintry mix is possible at night.THURSDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. High 48.FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and very mild again with some rain. High 60.SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, colder. High 36.--------------------