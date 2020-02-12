Weather

AccuWeather: Turning Sunny Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few showers are likely after midnight. Wet flakes may mix in at times north and west of the city. Lows 35-40.

SUNDAY: Early morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine. High 54.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds, chilly. High 51.

TUESDAY (ST. PATRICK'S DAY): Mostly cloudy and milder with a couple of showers around, especially in the morning. High 60.

WEDNESDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's a nice day with a high of 54.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers around. SPRING ARRIVES at 11:50 p.m. High 54.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer. Slight chance of a shower. High 65.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. High 64.

