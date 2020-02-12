AccuWeather: Turning up the heat and humidity

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Clouds increase and a late night shower can't be ruled out. The low is a muggy 70.
FRIDAY: As a warm front lifts through and winds turn southwesterly pumping in oppressive humidity levels. Dewpoints tomorrow will live in the lower 70s. Despite temperatures topping off around 89 the heat indices will approach the mid 90s making for a real miserable feel in the afternoon. While clouds will dominate we will see just enough breaks of sun to heat us up and cause the atmosphere to become fairly unstable. However, despite that instability we don't have any large scale trigger to get a lot of t'storms firing up. Thinking action will be fairly spotty through the region come the afternoon and at this point nothing looking severe.
DANGEROUS HEAT IS COMING: A combination of hot air and high humidity will be setting us up for a string of days where heat precautions will be in place. Excessive Heat Warnings will likely be issued with lots of sunshine each day. Cool drinks, a/c breaks and limited outdoor exposure for seniors, young kids and anyone with heart and lung conditions will be important. There won't be much relief from rain, either. There's only a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm each day from Saturday through Tuesday. The accuweather alert days would fall on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.
SATURDAY: high: 94 (feels like upper 90s).
SUNDAY: high 97 (feels like Low 100s).
MONDAY: high: 97 (feels like low 100s).
TUESDAY: high: 94 (feels like near 100)
WEDNESDAY: The high temperature eases by a couple degrees, but it is still humid, though, with the chance for another spotty thunderstorm. The high is 91.
THURSDAY: It remains warm and sticky with another shower or thunderstorm with another high around 89.
