Weather

AccuWeather: Turning Warmer and More Humid

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning sunshine gave way to afternoon clouds, with a few spotty showers. The high in Philadelphia hit 84 degrees.

TONIGHT: Clouds will linger early with a few evening sprinkles possible before more stars poking through overnight. The low is 64.

TUESDAY: This is a partly sunny, delightful day with a seasonable high of 82.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun and we see the return of hotter, more humid air. A late thunderstorm is possible, especially in northern areas. The high is 91. The heat index climbs into the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: This is another hot and humid day with a clouds and sun mix. There's an even better chance of a shower or thunderstorm as a front nears the region during the afternoon and evening. The high is 89.

FRIDAY: A lingering morning shower is possible. Otherwise, its mostly cloudy with a much cooler high of 73 on an easterly wind.

SATURDAY: Clouds mix with sun and the humidity rises a bit. There's also the chance of an afternoon, pop-up thunderstorm in spots. The high rises to 84.

SUNDAY: Look for partly sunny skies. It may still be a bit humid. The high is 86.

MONDAY: We have partly sunny skies. It's still warm. The high is 87.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police ID woman shot and killed while driving in Germantown
Medical waste, including syringe and vial of blood, found in Delaware River
Mother charged with murder in death of 4-month-old baby
Sixers forward Mike Scott gets in fight with Eagles fans
Suspect surrenders after girl inappropriately touched at Walmart
Fmr. Eagles QB Foles injured in debut with Jaguars
Off-duty Philadelphia police officer killed in weekend crash
Show More
Jury selection begins in retrial of 2013 Phila. officer shooting suspect
Coast Guard drills through hull: 4 'OK' inside cargo ship
13-year-old boy helps solve 27-year-old cold case
Couple accused of spending $120K from accidental deposit
Here are the big takeaways from the Eagles win
More TOP STORIES News