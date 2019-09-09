AccuWeather: Turning Warmer and More Humid

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning sunshine gave way to afternoon clouds, with a few spotty showers. The high in Philadelphia hit 84 degrees.
TONIGHT: Clouds will linger early with a few evening sprinkles possible before more stars poking through overnight. The low is 64.
TUESDAY: This is a partly sunny, delightful day with a seasonable high of 82.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun and we see the return of hotter, more humid air. A late thunderstorm is possible, especially in northern areas. The high is 91. The heat index climbs into the mid 90s.
THURSDAY: This is another hot and humid day with a clouds and sun mix. There's an even better chance of a shower or thunderstorm as a front nears the region during the afternoon and evening. The high is 89.
FRIDAY: A lingering morning shower is possible. Otherwise, its mostly cloudy with a much cooler high of 73 on an easterly wind.
SATURDAY: Clouds mix with sun and the humidity rises a bit. There's also the chance of an afternoon, pop-up thunderstorm in spots. The high rises to 84.
SUNDAY: Look for partly sunny skies. It may still be a bit humid. The high is 86.
MONDAY: We have partly sunny skies. It's still warm. The high is 87.
