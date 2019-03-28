AccuWeather: Turning Warmer, But Also Cloudier

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A front approached from the west today, causing a slight build up in high cloud. The high hit a seasonable 59 degrees. That's two degrees above the average high for March 28.TONIGHT: Clouds take over. It's not nearly as cold as recent nights with an overnight low of just 48.FRIDAY: A cold front move closer and stalls to our north. A little ripple of energy rides along it, bringing a chance of some showers to the Poconos and northern Lehigh Valley. With that front to the north, expect cloudier conditions for the northern half of the area and brighter conditions for the southern half of the area. At the same time, mild air rushes up from the south ahead of an approaching front and we get a high of 68.SATURDAY: That front will actually lift back northward as a warm front in response to an area of low pressure lifting up through the Ohio Valley and then into northern New England. We should break out into some sunshine and, with southwesterly winds at 8-16mph, we will have a noticeable warm breeze. These prefrontal days are notorious for overachieving and we remain with our forecast high of 75.SUNDAY: The cold front comes through in the morning, giving us a wet start to the day. Most of the activity has pushed out by midday/early afternoon and we see a return of sunshine for the mid and late afternoon hours. Rainfall totals will be on the light side only a 1/10" to 1/4". The high dips to 58 and temperatures could tumble later in the day as a frontal boundary passes through. You'll want to bring some extra gear to the night time Phillies game, although the rain should be long gone by game time.MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies return, but so does cooler weather with our high holding at around 51. It will probably be a bit breezy.TUESDAY: Sun mixes with patchy clouds. The high improves to 53.WEDNESDAY: We'll be keeping our eye on a coastal low developing that could bring us some rain and wind. The high drops to 58.THURSDAY: We have a partly sunny, pleasant afternoon with a high of 60.