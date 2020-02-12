PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After two days of record cold, clouds and showers, the sunshine returned today and the high temperature made a rebound into the 70s.
TONIGHT: We have a few clouds mixing with the stars overnight. It will be cool and comfortable with lows ranging between 48 and 54 from suburbs to Center City.
TUESDAY: High clouds share the sky with filtered sunshine and we reach a seasonable high of 77.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken, with limited sunshine. An isolated afternoon and evening shower or rumble of thunder can't be ruled out. The high is a warm 79.
THURSDAY: The humidity increases and our temperatures begin to climb. Look for a rather cloudy and humid day with a few showers and thunderstorm possible. The high is 80.
FRIDAY: Another warm and humid day is on tap with an additional chance of showers and thunderstorms. Our high hits 79.
SATURDAY: At this point, the weekend is looking warm and humid, with the chance of an isolated thunderstorm. Our high is a somewhat sticky 85.
SUNDAY: Look for another warm and humid day with a mix of clouds and sun. While another shower or storm is possible during the afternoon, this will be more along the lines of the scattered, "pop-up" variety with far less of a chance than we saw on Saturday. The high is around 88.
MONDAY: Look for the return of hot and humid weather with partly sunny skies and a high of 90.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Turning Warmer, Increasing Clouds
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News