AccuWeather: Turning Warmer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and milder. Lows 54-59.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm. A spotty afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. High 79.
SUNDAY: Warm and humid. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87.
MONDAY: Summerlike! A shower or thunderstorm may develop during the afternoon. High 88.
TUESDAY: Breezy and pleasant. High 78.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 76.
THURSDAY: The nice, warm pattern continues with partly sunny skies and a high of 78.
