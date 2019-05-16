AccuWeather: Turning Warmer

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and milder. Lows 54-59.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm. A spotty afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. High 79.

SUNDAY: Warm and humid. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87.

MONDAY: Summerlike! A shower or thunderstorm may develop during the afternoon. High 88.

TUESDAY: Breezy and pleasant. High 78.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 76.

THURSDAY: The nice, warm pattern continues with partly sunny skies and a high of 78.

