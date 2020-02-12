AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Chilly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: Temperatures are mostly in the 30s this morning, but winds pick up this afternoon and you'll feel the chilly change. We'll have more clouds mixing with the sun this afternoon and a high of just 45. Wind chills will be in the upper 30s.
Tonight it turns colder with a gusty wind, wind chills will drop to the teens.
FRIDAY: It will feel like the teens when you head out to work or school in the morning. Winds will gust over 30mph making for a blustery day. We'll see bright sunshine but a high of just 41 will make it feel like it's in the 20s most of the day. This looks like a blustery, chilly end to the work week with partial sunshine, a high of just 41 and winds gusting near 45mph at times. Wind chills will be no better than the low 30s.
SATURDAY: It stays brisk and cold for the start of the weekend with partly sunny skies, temperatures a bit below freezing at dawn a cooler high around 39.
SUNDAY: Winds relax a bit. We're mostly sunny and still cool. The high hits 41.
MONDAY: Milder air returns. Our prolonged dry spell continues. Look for partly sunny skies with an improved high of 47.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. We're still dry. Our high improves to 58, the warmest so far this year. Some areas could even touch 60!
WEDNESDAY: It's even warmer, with a high of 64 and a mix of clouds and sunshine. A shower is possible at night.
