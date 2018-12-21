AccuWeather: Turning Windy, Cooler

WEATHER

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and damp with a leftover shower in spots. Turning windy after midnight. Lows 42-45.

SATURDAY: Clouds giving way to some afternoon sunshine. Windy and blustery with wind chills in the 30's throughout the day. High 49.

SUNDAY: Sunshine fading behind increasing afternoon clouds. A few rain and snow showers are possible at night. High 45.

MONDAY: (CHRISTMAS EVE): Partly sunny and breezy. High 45. Wind chills in the 30's.

TUESDAY: (CHRISTMAS DAY) Rather chilly with mostly sunny skies expected. High 42.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 44.

THURSDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. High 43.

