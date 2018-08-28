WEATHER

AccuWeather: Two Days of Oppressive Heat and Humidity

Melissa Magee with the AccuWeather forecast on Action News at 11 p.m., August 27, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: Look for hazy sunshine with high heat and humidity. The high is 95, but it will feel like between 100 and 105 at times.

HEAT ADVISORY: This is in effect from noon today until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Cool drinks, a/c breaks and looking out for senior citizens, young children and pets will be crucial.

TONIGHT: We have partly cloudy skies and it's still very muggy. The low is 77.

WEDNESDAY: The heat beat goes on. This is another hot and steamy day with more hazy sunshine and a steamy high 95. The heat index is again 100 - 105.

THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It stays humid with a shower or thunderstorm in parts of the area. The high is 90. It will feel like the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: Cloud mix with some. It's still humid, but not nearly as hot. Some showers are possible at times. The high dips to 78.

SATURDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. A spotty shower or storm can't be ruled out, but it's probably dry most of the time. It's still somewhat humid with a high around 77.

SUNDAY: Look for partly sunny skies, some degree of lingering humidity and a high of 84. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is still possible, but most of the day is dry.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): We remain warm and humid. Expect partial sunshine and a chance for a spotty afternoon thunderstorm. The high: 86.

TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun and we're still stuck in that humid air mass. Another afternoon thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is 86 again.
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
