AccuWeather: Two Days of Oppressive Heat and Humidity

TODAY: Look for hazy sunshine with high heat and humidity. The high is 95, but it will feel like between 100 and 105 at times.HEAT ADVISORY: This is in effect from noon today until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Cool drinks, a/c breaks and looking out for senior citizens, young children and pets will be crucial.TONIGHT: We have partly cloudy skies and it's still very muggy. The low is 77.WEDNESDAY: The heat beat goes on. This is another hot and steamy day with more hazy sunshine and a steamy high 95. The heat index is again 100 - 105.THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It stays humid with a shower or thunderstorm in parts of the area. The high is 90. It will feel like the mid 90s.FRIDAY: Cloud mix with some. It's still humid, but not nearly as hot. Some showers are possible at times. The high dips to 78.SATURDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. A spotty shower or storm can't be ruled out, but it's probably dry most of the time. It's still somewhat humid with a high around 77.SUNDAY: Look for partly sunny skies, some degree of lingering humidity and a high of 84. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is still possible, but most of the day is dry.MONDAY (LABOR DAY): We remain warm and humid. Expect partial sunshine and a chance for a spotty afternoon thunderstorm. The high: 86.TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun and we're still stuck in that humid air mass. Another afternoon thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is 86 again.