WEATHER

AccuWeather: Two More Days of Heat and Humidity, Thursday Storms

EMBED </>More Videos

Cecily Tynan with the AccuWeather forecast, on Action News at 11 p.m., September 4, 2018

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: It's another mainly sunny, but hot and humid day with a high of 92 and heat index values near 100.

HEAT ADVISORY: It's still in effect for central Delaware Valley counties near the Delaware River through 7 p.m. Wednesday. This could be extended into Thursday. All common sense precautions should be taken, including staying hydrated with cool drinks, taking a/c and shady breaks, and checking in on seniors. Kids and pets should also be guarded against being overexposed to the heat.

TONIGHT: We have a few clouds with a muggy low of 76.

THURSDAY: Look for one more hot and humid afternoon with a high of 94. With dew points in the 70s, it will feel like 100 or higher. We will then be watching for thunderstorms to develop ahead of a cold front. Some showers could pop in the afternoon. Most thunderstorms would be in the evening, potentially threatening the Eagles game. Lightning will be a very big concern with these storms. If you are headed to the game, keep up to date on the forecast.

FRIDAY: We're looking at mostly cloudy skies. There could be shower or two around and perhaps a thunderstorm as the front pushes southward. The high is not as hot: 82.

SATURDAY: The front stalls nearby, bringing us mostly cloudy skies, a couple of showers and a much more comfortable high of 73. If the front moves farther south, skies could brighten a bit.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies persist (assuming the front does not remain farther south), with the chance of an isolated shower. Areas south of Philadelphia could be wetter during the day and heavier rain is possible everywhere later at night. The high is around 73.

MONDAY: It's humid with periods of rain, some of which could be heavy at times. A thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high inches up to 76.

TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a couple of additional showers possible. The high shoots up to 83.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A few spotty showers are possible again. The high reaches 83.

Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
PHOTOS: Gulf Coast braces for Tropical Storm Gordon
Tropical Storm Gordon: This year's storm name list
Hot holiday! City deals with sweltering Labor Day
Labor Day weekend fun continues at Jersey shore
More Weather
Top Stories
All GoFundMe money is gone, attorney for homeless man says
Fmr. Philly cop charged with murder after Hunting Park shooting
Philly public schools to dismiss early Wednesday due to heat
Truck stuck under overpass to MLK Drive
California man to stand trial for murder of gay Penn student
Parents of Penn State student Timothy Piazza settle with fraternity
Atlantic City Rail Line suspended for months due to upgrade
Ryan Howard officially retires with 'Thank You, Philly' letter
Show More
2 Collingswood businesses robbed by man with knife, police say
REAL ID pre-verification begins in Pennsylvania
Teachers in Philly archdiocese approve contract; classes begin Weds.
Delaware lifeguard struck by lightning
Chaos marks start of Kavanaugh confirmation hearing
More News