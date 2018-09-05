AccuWeather: Two More Days of Heat and Humidity, Thursday Storms

TODAY: It's another mainly sunny, but hot and humid day with a high of 92 and heat index values near 100.HEAT ADVISORY: It's still in effect for central Delaware Valley counties near the Delaware River through 7 p.m. Wednesday. This could be extended into Thursday. All common sense precautions should be taken, including staying hydrated with cool drinks, taking a/c and shady breaks, and checking in on seniors. Kids and pets should also be guarded against being overexposed to the heat.TONIGHT: We have a few clouds with a muggy low of 76.THURSDAY: Look for one more hot and humid afternoon with a high of 94. With dew points in the 70s, it will feel like 100 or higher. We will then be watching for thunderstorms to develop ahead of a cold front. Some showers could pop in the afternoon. Most thunderstorms would be in the evening, potentially threatening the Eagles game. Lightning will be a very big concern with these storms. If you are headed to the game, keep up to date on the forecast.FRIDAY: We're looking at mostly cloudy skies. There could be shower or two around and perhaps a thunderstorm as the front pushes southward. The high is not as hot: 82.SATURDAY: The front stalls nearby, bringing us mostly cloudy skies, a couple of showers and a much more comfortable high of 73. If the front moves farther south, skies could brighten a bit.SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies persist (assuming the front does not remain farther south), with the chance of an isolated shower. Areas south of Philadelphia could be wetter during the day and heavier rain is possible everywhere later at night. The high is around 73.MONDAY: It's humid with periods of rain, some of which could be heavy at times. A thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high inches up to 76.TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a couple of additional showers possible. The high shoots up to 83.WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A few spotty showers are possible again. The high reaches 83.