AccuWeather: Two More Days of Oppressive Heat and Humidity

Meteorologist Adam Joseph with AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on September 4, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The high in Philadelphia tied the record high of 93 today. Wilmington hit a record high of 95, and Atlantic City set a new record of 96.

HEAT ADVISORY: It's in effect for most of the Delaware Valley away from the Shore counties and for the entire Lehigh Valley through 7 p.m. Wednesday. This will likely be extended into Thursday. All common sense precautions should be taken, including staying hydrated with cool drinks, taking a/c and shady breaks, and checking in on seniors. Kids and pets should also be guarded against being overexposed to the heat.

TONIGHT: We have partly cloudy skies with a muggy low of 76.

WEDNESDAY: This is another hot, humid, mostly sunny day with a steamy, record-tying, high of of 92 and more heat Index values over 100. The record high is 92 set back in 1985.

THURSDAY: Look for one more hot and humid afternoon with a high of 94. But, with dew points in the 70s, it will feel like 100 to 105. We will then be watching for thunderstorms to develop ahead of a cold front. The timing of these could be such that the Eagles game has to deal with them. As of now, they don't look to arrive in Philadelphia until after 8pm. Lightning would be a very big concern at the stadium. If you are headed to the game, keep up to date on the forecast.

FRIDAY: Its cooler and cloudier with a high of 84 under mostly cloudy skies. There could be shower or two around as the front is pushing southward.

SATURDAY: The front stalls nearby, bringing us mostly cloudy skies, a shower around, and a much more comfortable high of 75. If the front moves farther south, skies could brighten a bit.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies persist, with the chance of an isolated shower. The high is around 73.

MONDAY: It's humid with showers and thunderstorms around. The high inches up to 79.

TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some showers possible. It's still humid. The high is 83.

